Make a Resolution to Budget? Spendee, which is easy to use and pleasing to look at, and can back up data to iCloud and export it if you wish. Read more in The New York Times

Spendee helps you keep track of finances with little effort This app is incredibly simple to use. It is the perfect personal finance tracker for people who hate dealing with finances. Read more in iDownloadBlog

Spendee Tracks Your Expenses with a Gorgeous, Frictionless Interface The more you use Spendee, the more valuable it gets, rewarding your diligence with attractive charts that show you where your money is going, and how your costs are matching up with your income. Read more in lifehacker

Spendee for iPhone not only helps you track your finances, but analyze them too! Spendee actually gives you useful data that can help you change spending habits. It's great option for not only tracking but for analysis as well Read more in iMore

Spendee Is The iPhone Budgeting App That You’ll Actually Want To Use So far I like it a lot. It’s simple yet powerful, has everything I need, and doesn’t require that I give it a log in to my bank account. Read more in Cult of Mac